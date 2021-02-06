Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

ERFSF traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.90. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.31. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $43.00 and a 12 month high of $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

