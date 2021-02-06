Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.60 on Friday. Euronav has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $205.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $30,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the third quarter worth $280,000. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

