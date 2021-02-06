Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.60. 1,665,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EURN. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

