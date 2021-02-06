Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,054,831,000 after acquiring an additional 769,905 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 310,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,613,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,457,000 after acquiring an additional 300,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $87.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.