Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 million, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.56. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.41.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.