Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 221,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 2.5% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.70 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

