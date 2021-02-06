Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL stock opened at $269.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.68, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $274.94.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.88.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

