Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 417.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.73.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $133.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.38. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.70, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $135,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,283,471 shares of company stock worth $261,174,162 in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

