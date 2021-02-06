Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

