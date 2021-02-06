Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,346 Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,346 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,555.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Union Gaming Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Shares of WYNN opened at $116.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $137.58. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,126 shares of company stock worth $1,795,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.