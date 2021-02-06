Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 306 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 4.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 7,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $2,250,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $400.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.06 and a 12 month high of $404.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several analysts have commented on TWLO shares. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Twilio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.58.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

