Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 41 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,225.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,287.75 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,296.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,172.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1,049.65. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 820.23, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

