Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) Shares Down 0.3%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXLLF)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 73,818 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 122,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXLLF)

Excellon Resources, Inc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.