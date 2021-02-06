Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stake Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

EXPD opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $97.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

