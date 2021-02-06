Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Exponent has increased its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. Research analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,627 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,340.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,606 shares of company stock worth $14,933,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.