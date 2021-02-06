Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.72.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

STAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 694,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,916. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. Extended Stay America has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $245,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

