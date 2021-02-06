Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $243.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $242.90 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $267.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $967.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $961.56 million to $974.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.07 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Extreme Networks.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $9.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.13. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

