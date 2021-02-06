FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

FBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on FB Financial in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,073 shares in the company, valued at $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in FB Financial by 2,067.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FB Financial by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 76,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.66. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.72%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

