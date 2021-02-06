FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.17. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $61.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

