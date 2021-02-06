Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) versus National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Head to Head Review

Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) and National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Life Group and National Western Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A National Western Life Group 13.05% 4.31% 0.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Life Group and National Western Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.92 -$4.83 million N/A N/A National Western Life Group $819.19 million 0.85 $131.62 million N/A N/A

National Western Life Group has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Life Group.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Western Life Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of National Western Life Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.3% of National Western Life Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Federal Life Group and National Western Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A National Western Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

National Western Life Group beats Federal Life Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Life Group

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders. Its life products include universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life insurance, and traditional products comprising term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprise flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities. The company also engages in the real estate and other investment activities. The company markets and distributes its insurance products primarily through independent national marketing organizations. National Western Life Group, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is based in Austin, Texas.

