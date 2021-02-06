Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $1.90. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 2,888,044 shares.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal National Mortgage Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Get Federal National Mortgage Association alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.55 and a beta of 2.38.

About Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.