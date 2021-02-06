Fetch.ai Trading Up 59.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $125.08 million and approximately $27.21 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 59.9% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00063993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.15 or 0.01221761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.28 or 0.06457631 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00052615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005839 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00036513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00021428 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

