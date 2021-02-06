Fiduciary Trust Co. Acquires 452 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $132.23 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of -734.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders have sold 68,161 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

