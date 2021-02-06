Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 305 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

Shares of CME opened at $191.39 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.17. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

