Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 4,875 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,875 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

DHI opened at $80.02 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.