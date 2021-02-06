Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,667,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,051,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 747,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 494,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.00 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

