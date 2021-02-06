Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after buying an additional 854,910 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,672,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,880,000 after buying an additional 717,336 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after buying an additional 393,619 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.47.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $55.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.17, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

