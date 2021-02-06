Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVC opened at $11.75 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 1.06%.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

