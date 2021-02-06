Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $36,000 in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $748,458 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Shares of QTS opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.12. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -177.75 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.