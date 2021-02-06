Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $53,000 in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

