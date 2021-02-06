Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anatole Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,907,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,561,000 after purchasing an additional 492,964 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 329.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,440,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,758 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,788,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,618,000 after buying an additional 807,930 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the third quarter worth about $123,682,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,078,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period.

PDD stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $117.06. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $218.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.56 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.84.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

