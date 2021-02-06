Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 100,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 46,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.85. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.