Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 600 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 66.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 102,182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 186,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 60,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $67.65 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

