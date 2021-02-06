Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes $45,000 Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

DWX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.