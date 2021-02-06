Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ING. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 9,000.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 920,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 910,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,600,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after buying an additional 209,466 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter valued at about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of ING opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

