Financial Contrast: TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) & Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) and TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marchex has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marchex and TuanChe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marchex $106.13 million 1.11 -$4.04 million ($0.01) -299.00 TuanChe $92.62 million 0.84 -$36.00 million N/A N/A

Marchex has higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marchex and TuanChe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marchex 0 0 2 0 3.00 TuanChe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marchex currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.42%. TuanChe has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 24.43%. Given Marchex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marchex is more favorable than TuanChe.

Profitability

This table compares Marchex and TuanChe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marchex -31.65% -11.97% -8.84% TuanChe -58.68% -55.40% -40.06%

Summary

Marchex beats TuanChe on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text. The company also offers Marchex Omnichannel Analytics Cloud products, such as Marchex Search Analytics, a product for search marketers that drive phone calls from search campaigns; Marchex Display and Video Analytics, a product for marketers that buy digital display advertising; Marchex Site Analytics, a product for marketers that can drive phone calls from Websites; and Marchex Social Analytics, a product for marketers that buy social media advertising. In addition, it provides Marchex Audience Targeting that leverages call data to automatically build audience segments for display and social media platforms; and Marchex Call Marketplace, a mobile advertising network for businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, as well as provides advertisers ad placements across various mobile and online media sources to deliver qualified calls to their businesses. In addition, it provides Local Leads platform, a service advertising solution for small business resellers, such as Yellow Pages providers and vertical marketing service providers to sell call advertising, search marketing, and other lead generation products through their existing sales channels to small business advertisers. Marchex, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction. As of December 31, 2019, the company organized 1,055 auto shows in 233 cities across China. It also provides virtual dealership services by connecting automakers and franchised dealerships with secondary dealers by providing a suite of services traditionally undertaken by franchised dealerships without setting up permanent physical presence. In addition, the company offers business and technical support, and consulting services. TuanChe Limited has a strategic partnership with Beijing Easyhome Furnishing Chain Group Co., Ltd. to jointly establish an one-stop retail experience that combines home decoration products and automotive services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

