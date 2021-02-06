Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.57

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.57 and traded as high as $30.89. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $30.88, with a volume of 61,280,737 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 18,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.