Financial Survey: Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) & Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF)

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) and Invictus Financial (OTCMKTS:IVFZF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Stamps.com alerts:

This table compares Stamps.com and Invictus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stamps.com $571.85 million 8.18 $59.23 million $3.33 77.06 Invictus Financial N/A N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Invictus Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Stamps.com has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invictus Financial has a beta of -1.99, meaning that its stock price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Stamps.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Stamps.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Invictus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stamps.com and Invictus Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stamps.com 0 2 2 0 2.50 Invictus Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stamps.com currently has a consensus target price of $194.25, suggesting a potential downside of 24.30%. Given Stamps.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Invictus Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Stamps.com and Invictus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stamps.com 21.40% 21.50% 16.08% Invictus Financial N/A N/A -109.17%

Summary

Stamps.com beats Invictus Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others. The company's USPS mailing and shipping solutions enable users to print electronic postage directly onto envelopes, postcards, or labels using personal computing device, printer, and Internet connection. It also provides multi carrier shipping solutions under the MetaPack brand; mailing and shipping integration solutions comprising electronic postage for transactions to partners who manage the front-end process; branded insurance to insure mails or packages; and international postage solutions. In addition, the company offers customized postage solutions under the PhotoStamps brand, which allow consumers to turn digital photos, designs, or images into USPS-approved postage; and sells NetStamps labels, shipping labels, mailing labels, postage printers, scales, and other mailing and shipping-focused office supplies through its mailing and shipping supplies stores, as well as domestic and international shipping services. It serves individuals, small businesses, home offices, medium-size businesses, large enterprises, e-commerce merchants, large retailers, and warehouse shippers. The company was formerly known as StampMaster, Inc. and changed its name to Stamps.com Inc. in December 1998. Stamps.com Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Invictus Financial Company Profile

Invictus Financial Inc. does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for new business opportunities. Previously, it was engaged in the provision of services related to the financial markets through the Internet or mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Stockhouse Inc. and changed its name to Invictus Financial Inc. in April 2010. Invictus Financial Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.