Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (FTT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.52 billion.

Shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) stock opened at C$28.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.49. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.59 and a 1 year high of C$30.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities downgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. CIBC raised Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.78.

About Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

