FireEye, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FireEye in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the information security company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. FireEye has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in FireEye by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 121,875 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $1,672,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $786,023.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,911 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

