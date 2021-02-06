First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.10

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 780792 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 158.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

