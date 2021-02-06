First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $11,295,292.32 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jeremy Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Jeremy Scott sold 60,100 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $2,464,100.00.

FIBK opened at $41.28 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,471,000 after purchasing an additional 305,409 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $7,788,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,450.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 113,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 105,853 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the third quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,260,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

