First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Stock Price Up 5%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 803,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,123,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp. and changed its name to First Mining Gold Corp.

