First Pacific Financial Has $1.44 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 97.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,834 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.17. 2,165,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

