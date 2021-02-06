First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 64,113 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,235,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,113 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.26% of Zoetis worth $204,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

