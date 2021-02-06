First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 844,376 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 154.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $210,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $169.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average of $141.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

