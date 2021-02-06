First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,790,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,160 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $387,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,530,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $1,293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 848,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,990,441.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,579. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.80.

Shares of VRSN opened at $199.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.42. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.30.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

