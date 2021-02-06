First Trust Advisors LP Has $208.27 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,780,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,231 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $208,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,619,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,211,000 after acquiring an additional 902,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,571,000 after buying an additional 733,147 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $76,509,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 125,430.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 627,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after purchasing an additional 627,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,200,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $120.97. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.