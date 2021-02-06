First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 747,974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $273,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $564,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $202.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.42.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

