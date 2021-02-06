First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $288,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $3,699,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 38,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after buying an additional 102,308 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 392.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 206,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.